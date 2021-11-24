National

Security tightened outside Gambhir’s residence after ‘threat’ mail from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

Gautam Gambhir. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Security has been beefed up outside the residence of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir in New Delhi after he received an alleged death threat from “ISIS Kashmir “, officials said on November 24.

A complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) stated that a death threat from “ISIS Kashmir” was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 p.m. on November 23, they said.

The mail read, “We are going to kill you and your family”, the officials said.

In the complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We have received the complaint and an enquiry into the matter is underway. We have enhanced security arrangements outside his [MP’s] house”.

However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet as an enquiry is in process, police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 12:56:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/security-tightened-outside-gambhirs-residence-after-threat-mail-from-isis-kashmir/article37658003.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY