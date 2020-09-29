Ladakh standoff | No war, no peace status along border: IAF chief

Air power will be a crucial enabler in any future conflict, he says

The present security scenario along our northern border is at an uneasy “no war, no peace status” and air power will be a crucial enabler for victory in any future conflict, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R.K.S. Bhadauria said on Tuesday.

“Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality. IAF [Indian Air Force] has responded with resolve to counter any misadventure. Air power will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict. It is therefore imperative that IAF obtains and maintains technological edge over our adversaries,” ACM Bhadauria said, addressing a webinar jointly organised by Centre for Air Power Studies and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.

He said the recent induction of Rafale fighter jets along with C-17 transport aircraft, Chinook heavy lift helicopters, Apache attack helicopters and other aircraft fleets had provided IAF with “substantial tactical and strategic capability enhancement.”

The IAF is currently on high operational alert in view of the ongoing standoff with China along the disputed border in Ladakh, and several frontline fighter jets have been forward deployed.

The IAF chief also said that the raising of two squadrons of light combat aircraft Tejas and integration of some indigenous weapons on Su-30 MKI combat jets in a very reduced time frame have been the “most promising” development, reflecting the country’s capabilities to develop indigenous military hardware.

(With inputs from PTI)