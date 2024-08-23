GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security removal of women wrestlers a "miscommunication", Delhi Police tell court

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava clarified that the removal of the security of the women wrestlers was a "miscommunication."

Published - August 23, 2024 04:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged that the Delhi police had withdrawn security from the women who are scheduled to testify in court. File

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged that the Delhi police had withdrawn security from the women who are scheduled to testify in court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi Police on Friday (August 23, 2024) informed a Court that it has rectified the earlier "miscommunication" about the withdrawal of security of the women wrestlers who are set to testify against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot had asked the city police to file a detailed report by Friday (August 23, 2024) regarding the reasons for the withdrawal of the security cover of a woman wrestler who is to testify against Mr. Singh.

Also Read: In FIR, wrestlers narrate traumatic experiences of sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava clarified that the removal of the security of the women wrestlers was a "miscommunication." "It has been rectified," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Court had passed an interim order directing the city police to immediately reinstate the security of the female wrestler who has accused Mr. Singh of sexual harassment.

On Thursday evening, top wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed on X that police have withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are to depose against Singh in the sexual harassment case against him.

"Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court," Phogat said in a post on the microblogging platform and tagged the Delhi Police as well as the National Commission for Women and the Delhi Commission for Women.

