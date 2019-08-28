Security personnel, Maoist killed in exchange of fire in Odisha

A Maoist from Chhattisgarh with a reward of ₹8 lakh on his head was slain and one security personnel was killed in an exchange of fire in the jungle near Pakanaguda under Mudulipada police station in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Inspector General of Police, south-west range, Shefeen Ahmed K, said the killed Maoist has been identified as Rakesh Sodi of Ghatapad village under Kistaram police station in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. One AK-47 rifle and a .303 rifle were seized from the slain Maoist. He was heading the military platoon of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation and carried a reward of ₹8 lakh on his head in Odisha.

The jawan, Jayaram Kabasi of Malkangiri district, belonged to the Odisha Armed Police Force (OAPF) and was deployed in the District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Malkangiri. Another OAPF jawan Ramchandra Dhurua was also injured in the Maoist firing. He has been shifted to Visakhapatnam for treatment, the DIG said.

Following intelligence reports about a congregation of Maoists from Chhattisgarh near Pakanaguda with a plan for some major violent activity in Swabhiman Anchal or the erstwhile cut off area of Balimela reservoir, personnel of DVF and Special Operation Group led by Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari had launched an operation in the area from Tuesday midnight. On being spotted, the Maoists fired at the security personnel which was retaliated. After Sodi was shot, the remaining Maoists escaped, taking advantage of the hilly jungle terrain. Security personnel are also reported to have seized arms, ammunition and other materials from the spot.