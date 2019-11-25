Lok Sabha marshals manhandled us, two women MPs complain to Speaker

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on November 25 alleged that women parliamentarians were “manhandled” in the Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation.
Congress Members jostled with the marshals in the Lok Sabha when they stormed the Well of the House carrying placards, leading to adjournment of Parliament proceedings. Members Remya Haridas and S. Jothimani were manhandled, they alleged. The party has submitted a complaint to the Speaker.
“Security personnel manhandled our women parliamentarians. We have never experienced this inside Parliament. We will be waiting to see what action is been taken against responsible people,” Mr. Chowdhury told reporters.
