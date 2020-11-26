Two security personnel killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

This image made out of Google Maps locates Parim Pora area in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar

26 November 2020 17:06 IST

Two security force personnel were killed in a militant attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parim Pora on the outskirts of the city on November 26, police said. The ultras opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in Parimpora area, a police official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said.

