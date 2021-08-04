Security officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with Trinamool MPs

New Delhi

Glass splinters hit an officer in her neck causing minor abrasions

A Parliamentary security officer suffered minor injuries on August 4 in a scuffle with suspended Trinamool Congress members who tried to enter the Rajya Sabha chamber after the House was adjourned at 3:15 p.m.

The six MPs, who were suspended on Wednesday, continued to raise anti-government slogans standing right outside the Rajya Sabha chamber surrounded by the security personnel who were preventing them from entering the House.

Things came to a head after the House was adjourned at 3.15 p.m. Four of the six members tried to enter the chamber. MP Arpita Ghosh, sources said, in the melee ended up breaking the glass door of the chamber. The glass splinters hit a security officer in her neck causing minor abrasions.

“After the House was adjourned for the day, 4 of us 6 Trinamool MPs who were suspended for the day, tried to enter Rajya Sabha. We were prevented from doing so. Our suspension was over once the House was adjourned for the day. Why were we stopped ? Democracy hits new low #Parliament,” Trinamool MP Dola Sen tweeted. She is among the six suspended MPs.

Sources said the security officers were asked to submit a detailed report to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for further action.