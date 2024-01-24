GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security heightened in Kashmir, curbs unlikely on R-Day

Kashmir is witnessing an improved security situation following stringent security measures put in place since 2019

January 24, 2024 06:16 am | Updated 06:16 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) keeps vigil as the security ahead of Republic Day celebrations, in Udhampur on January 23, 2024.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) keeps vigil as the security ahead of Republic Day celebrations, in Udhampur on January 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Security has been tightened in Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day on January 23. The authorities have decided not to impose any restrictions on the movement of people or internet services “in the wake of waning street protests in the Valley”.

“The security arrangements are already in place. We have a situation where there is no need for any curbs. I would request people to come forward and join the Republic Day celebrations,” Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, said.

He said the current stability in the situation in J&K was due to the measures taken by the Lieutenant-Governor-led administration and cooperation by the public.

Meanwhile, frisking and searches of vehicles have increased in the Valley. Drones were also deployed to monitor the situation. High resolution CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations to monitor movement live, officials said. 

Kashmir is witnessing an improved security situation following stringent security measures put in place since 2019. 

“Law and order situation has improved a lot despite some challenges from terrorists coming from Pakistan. Security landscape has witnessed commendable control, attributing the success to effective law enforcement,” J&K Director-General of Police R.R. Swain said. 

He said there was a “persistent challenge posed by a handful of terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan, attempting to disrupt the hard-earned peace in the region”.

“Our youth are not involved with them. While a few individuals may support these terrorists, the majority stand against them, indicating that the situation is under control,” he said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.