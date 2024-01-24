Security heightened in Kashmir, curbs unlikely on R-Day

January 24, 2024 06:16 am | Updated 06:16 am IST - SRINAGAR

Security has been tightened in Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day on January 23. The authorities have decided not to impose any restrictions on the movement of people or internet services “in the wake of waning street protests in the Valley”.

“The security arrangements are already in place. We have a situation where there is no need for any curbs. I would request people to come forward and join the Republic Day celebrations,” Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, said.

He said the current stability in the situation in J&K was due to the measures taken by the Lieutenant-Governor-led administration and cooperation by the public.

Meanwhile, frisking and searches of vehicles have increased in the Valley. Drones were also deployed to monitor the situation. High resolution CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations to monitor movement live, officials said.

Kashmir is witnessing an improved security situation following stringent security measures put in place since 2019.

“Law and order situation has improved a lot despite some challenges from terrorists coming from Pakistan. Security landscape has witnessed commendable control, attributing the success to effective law enforcement,” J&K Director-General of Police R.R. Swain said.

He said there was a “persistent challenge posed by a handful of terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan, attempting to disrupt the hard-earned peace in the region”.

“Our youth are not involved with them. While a few individuals may support these terrorists, the majority stand against them, indicating that the situation is under control,” he said.