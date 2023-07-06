ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces thwart clashes in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

July 06, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Kangpokpi

Armed groups from Mapao and Awang Sekmai areas gathered in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

PTI

Security personnel along with the Assam Rifles and police during a joint operation in the violence-hit areas of Manipur. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces thwarted clashes in Manipur's Kangpokpi district where two armed groups gathered and fired a few rounds, sources said on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The incident happened around 3.40 pm on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, near Phaileng village, they said.

Armed groups from Mapao and Awang Sekmai areas gathered in the area, escalating the tensions, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Supreme Court says Manipur High Court will get a new Chief Justice soon; refuses to intervene in internet ban case

A few rounds were fired, but soon personnel of the Assam Rifles reached the area and brought the situation under control.

Sources said women, however, blocked the roads to prevent the forces from reaching the area.

In Churachandpur, a large number of Kukis staged a protest. The rally started at Public Ground and continued till Tuibong Peace Ground.

Nearly 4,000 people participated in the rally, and most of them were in 'combat' dress with camouflage on their faces, sources said.

No untoward incident was reported during the rally, which went on till 7 pm on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US