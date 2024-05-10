Security forces, militants exchange fire in Poonch: officials

Security forces, who have been combing the forest areas of Poonch in the Pir Panjal Valley for the past four days, on Friday spotted a group of hiding militants, officials said.

Initial reports suggested an “exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists was reported at Sinai Top area of Poonch”.

The security forces have not divulged further details about the ongoing anti-militancy operation.

One Indian Air Force (IAF) jawan was killed and four others were injured on May 4 in Poonch. Militants laid an ambush and targeted a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

