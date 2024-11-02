ADVERTISEMENT

 Encounter between security forces and terrorists breaks out in Srinagar

Updated - November 02, 2024 10:11 am IST - Srinagar

Cordon and search operation is going on in the Khanyar area of Srinagar

PTI

Security forces near encounter spot at Khanyar Srinagar on November 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday (November 2, 2024) in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of the city on Saturday morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials added.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on, but so far there are no reports of any casualty on either side, they further added.

