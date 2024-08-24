ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces exchange fire with terrorists in Sopore, Jammu Kashmir

Updated - August 24, 2024 05:37 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 05:11 pm IST - Srinagar

“Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated,” the police’s Kashmir zone said

PTI

Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Visuals deferred by unspecified time. | Photo Credit: Screenshot from X/@ANI

An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday (August 24, 2024), police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The area was cordoned off and searches were underway, they said.

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated," the police's Kashmir zone said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

J&K encounter: Three days on, anti-terror operations fail to track down militants

Further details were awaited, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, official sources said a person was seen lying near the scene of the firing.

The police were ascertaining the facts, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US