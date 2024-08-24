GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security forces exchange fire with terrorists in Sopore, Jammu Kashmir

“Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated,” the police’s Kashmir zone said

Updated - August 24, 2024 05:37 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 05:11 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Visuals deferred by unspecified time.

Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Visuals deferred by unspecified time. | Photo Credit: Screenshot from X/@ANI

An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday (August 24, 2024), police said.

The area was cordoned off and searches were underway, they said.

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated," the police's Kashmir zone said in a post on X.

Further details were awaited, the police said.

However, official sources said a person was seen lying near the scene of the firing.

The police were ascertaining the facts, they added.

