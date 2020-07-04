Militant killed in Kulgam

Srinagar

04 July 2020 14:11 IST

All the access points in the area have been plugged by the security forces.

A militant was killed as security forces engaged a group of hiding militants in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.

“So far, one unidentified terrorist has been killed. The operation is going on”, a police spokesman said.

The encounter erupted after the security forces cordoned off the Arrah area of Kulgam. Preliminary reports suggested that the militants opened fire as the security forces zeroed in on them.

Around 120 militants have been killed in stepped up operations in Kashmir this year.