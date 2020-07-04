National

Militant killed in Kulgam

An army jawan stands guard near the encounter site in Kulgam. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 04 July 2020 14:11 IST
Updated: 04 July 2020 14:11 IST

All the access points in the area have been plugged by the security forces.

A militant was killed as security forces engaged a group of hiding militants in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.

“So far, one unidentified terrorist has been killed. The operation is going on”, a police spokesman said.

The encounter erupted after the security forces cordoned off the Arrah area of Kulgam. Preliminary reports suggested that the militants opened fire as the security forces zeroed in on them.

Advertising
Advertising

All the access points in the area have been plugged by the security forces.

Around 120 militants have been killed in stepped up operations in Kashmir this year.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Other States National
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...