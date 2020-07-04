National

Militant killed in Kulgam

An army jawan stands guard near the encounter site in Kulgam. File

An army jawan stands guard near the encounter site in Kulgam. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

All the access points in the area have been plugged by the security forces.

A militant was killed as security forces engaged a group of hiding militants in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.

“So far, one unidentified terrorist has been killed. The operation is going on”, a police spokesman said.

The encounter erupted after the security forces cordoned off the Arrah area of Kulgam. Preliminary reports suggested that the militants opened fire as the security forces zeroed in on them.

All the access points in the area have been plugged by the security forces.

Around 120 militants have been killed in stepped up operations in Kashmir this year.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2020 2:12:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/security-forces-engages-a-group-of-hiding-militants-in-a-gunfight-in-south-kashmirs-kulgam/article31987169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY