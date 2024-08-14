GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K encounter: security forces launch search operatons in Doda to track down terrorists

Terrorists are believed to be hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt; arms recovered.

Updated - August 14, 2024 11:19 am IST

Published - August 14, 2024 11:08 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Police and security personnel conduct a check on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after security tightens ahead of the 78th Independence Day Parade, in Udhampur on Tuesday (August 13, 2024)

Police and security personnel conduct a check on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after security tightens ahead of the 78th Independence Day Parade, in Udhampur on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation to track down terrorists who are believed to be hiding after a brief exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) official sources said.

The terrorists are believed to be hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt, they said, adding one of them might have got injured as blood stains were spotted in the area.

Security forces have recovered one M4 carbine and three backpacks from the area, they said.

The terrorists are believed have moved into these areas as a joint search operation by security forces and police was launched in the Akar forest near Patnitop belt of Udhampur district, they said.

Meanwhile, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert ahead of Independence Day to ensure public safety.

Encounter breaks out at Doda district’s Patnitop

On Saturday (August 10, 2024), two Army soldiers lost their lives in an encounter. In recent months, Jammu has seen an increase in terror attacks, including an assault on an army convoy in Kathua and skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

