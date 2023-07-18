Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J&K's Poonch, one detained

July 18, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - Poonch/Jammu

Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout and nabbed a person during their search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Three grenades and other materials have been seized from the hideout, they said.

The search operation was being conducted by the Army and the special operations group in the Kala Jhula forest area.

Security was beefed up in Poonch town vehicles plying on the roads were being examined as part of the search operation. On Monday, two terrorists were killed as troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch.

