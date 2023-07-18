HamberMenu
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J&K's Poonch, one detained

Three grenades and other materials have been seized from the terrorists’ hideout in Poonch.

July 18, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - Poonch/Jammu

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation after Army personnel foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, Monday, July 17, 2023.

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation after Army personnel foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, Monday, July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout and nabbed a person during their search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Three grenades and other materials have been seized from the hideout, they said.

The search operation was being conducted by the Army and the special operations group in the Kala Jhula forest area.

Security was beefed up in Poonch town vehicles plying on the roads were being examined as part of the search operation. On Monday, two terrorists were killed as troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch.

