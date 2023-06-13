ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces arrest LeT terrorist associate, recover 2 Chinese hand grenades in J&K

June 13, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - Bandipore

The police have registered a case under Arms Act and UA(P) Act

ANI

A terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Bandipora Police in a joint operation with Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), informed Jammu and Kashmir police on June 13.  | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Bandipora Police in a joint operation with Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), informed Jammu and Kashmir police on June 13.

According to officials, the Bandipora Police, jointly with 13 Rashtriya Rifles and 45Bn Central Reserve Police Force arrested a terrorist associate of LeT at Baharabad Hajin.

The police recovered two Chinese hand grenades from the arrested accused, they said. The police have registered a case under Arms Act and UA(P) Act. Further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US