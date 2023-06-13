HamberMenu
Security forces arrest LeT terrorist associate, recover 2 Chinese hand grenades in J&K

The police have registered a case under Arms Act and UA(P) Act

June 13, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - Bandipore

ANI
A terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Bandipora Police in a joint operation with Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), informed Jammu and Kashmir police on June 13. 

Photo Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Bandipora Police in a joint operation with Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), informed Jammu and Kashmir police on June 13.

According to officials, the Bandipora Police, jointly with 13 Rashtriya Rifles and 45Bn Central Reserve Police Force arrested a terrorist associate of LeT at Baharabad Hajin.

The police recovered two Chinese hand grenades from the arrested accused, they said. The police have registered a case under Arms Act and UA(P) Act. Further details are awaited.

Top News Today

