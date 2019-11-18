Security for Gandhi family alarming, unsafe: Congress

Ten days after the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for the Gandhi family was withdrawn, the Congress on Monday said the alternative security protocol in place was “alarmingly unsafe and dangerous.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children, former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were protected by the SPG until November 8. The Centre withdrew the SPG cover for the family on November 8 and replaced it with Z plus category of security — the highest outside the SPG — staffed by the CRPF.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal told The Hindu that party leaders were extremely upset and concerned over the quality of the security being provided by the CRPF and the Delhi police.

“November 19 is the 102nd birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi and we cannot forget the chilling tragedies that struck the family, not once, but twice. In Rajiv Gandhiji’s case, his assassination occurred because his security was downgraded by the then government. The current government is acting in an irresponsible manner by playing politics over the security of a family that lost two of its members to terrorist violence,” he said.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue on the first day of the winter session.

According to the Congress, all three members of the family have been provided ten-year-old Tata Safari vehicles for travel. Under SPG protocol, they were using ballistic resistant Range Rovers. SPG had phased out Safaris as they were found inadequate once reinforced heavily. “It is scandalous and dangerous,” said Mr. Venugopal.

The Centre had also withdrawn the SPG protection of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, but in his case, his new Z Plus security detail came with the car that he was using earlier. Former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee had SPG cover until his death, though he was bedridden for several years.

Access control to Ms. Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence, handled by the Delhi police, is also turning out to be a serious concern, said Mr. Venugopal.

“The quality of access control at 10, Janpath is deteriorating by the day. The Delhi police is taking a casual approach,” Mr. Venugopal said, requesting the Centre to take measures to “ensure that our leaders are protected.”