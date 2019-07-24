Security cover of many VIPs scaled back

The Union Home Ministry has either removed or downgraded the VIP security cover of over 20 persons, including former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, in a review done this week. This is the first VIP security review done by Home Minister Amit Shah after he assumed charge.

The Z plus security cover of BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra has been downgraded to Z category. The Z plus cover of A.K. Minha, senior journalist, and Babulal Marandi, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has been downgraded to Z category. Mr. Prasad, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Rana have been removed from the Central list.