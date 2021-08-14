Security blanket with anti-drone systems, aerial surveillance over J&K

4 JeM operatives arrested ahead of Independence Day

J&K saw stringent security measures in place, including anti-drone systems along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and heightened aerial surveillance in Srinagar, ahead of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, four Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) operatives, planning to carry out attacks, were held in Jammu and an improvised explosive device (IED) was defused in Kishtwar, the police said on Saturday.

An alert has already been sounded in Jammu after the intelligence inputs suggested that militants may try to carry out attacks on the I-Day. Security has been beefed up and anti-drone technology employed to keep a watch on movement of drones from across the International Border and LoC on the occasion, officials said.

Attack foiled

The police claimed to have arrested four JeM operatives in Jammu. “The JeM terrorists were planning a collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists in the Kashmir Valley,” Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh said.

One of the arrested men were identified as Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifulla from Pulwama’s Prichoo. Manzoor’s truck was being used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir valley and was also seized, the police said.

The other three arrested militants were identified as Ijahar Khan alias Sonu Khan from U.P., Touseef Ahmed Shah alias Showket and Adnan from Shopian. According to the police, they were tasked to procure a second-hand motorcycle for causing an IED blast in Jammu.

Meanwhile, an IED was defused in the Chenab valley's Kishtwar, officials said.

In the Kashmir valley, security forces intensified checking and set up road barriers, especially around the venues of the I-Day functions.

The beefed-up security impacted the movement of people and traffic, which was thin on Saturday.

In a departure from the past, the security agencies were mulling not to suspending mobile telephony or Internet on August 15. However, drone surveillance of Srinagar has been intensified, including in volatile pockets like Anchar area in Soura, which saw major protests against the revocation of provisions of Article 370 in 2019.

Armies exchange sweets

An Army spokesman said the Indian Army presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Teetwal Crossing Point in Kupwara's Karnah.

“Over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to sweeten and strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures,” the spokesman said.

In Jammu, the Indian Army exchanged sweets and compliments with Pakistan Army troops in Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points along the LoC.

India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement in J&K in February this year, which is holding ever since.