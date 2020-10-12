Security beefed up in Srinagar after blogger posts ‘hit list’

Post by unknown blogger names 29 persons including journalists and activists

Security was beefed up at Srinagar's Press Enclave, which houses offices of newspapers and TV channels, days after a “hit list” was uploaded online by an unknown blogger, suspected to be supported by the armed groups in Kashmir.

A police official told The Hindu that a number of additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at all entry and exit points of Press Enclave “to monitor movement of any armed men”. The number of security personnel and mobile bunkers manning the area has also been increased.

“A list of political, media persons, public figures and also posts of Lashkar-i-Islam were uploaded with the intention to create fear psychosis among individuals,” the police said.

The police said an investigation is underway against the unknown blogger for uploading a list of 29 persons, including journalists, editors and activists working with local, and national dailies and TV channels.

A police official said the Police Station Kothibagh on October 3 lodged a First Information Report (FIR) after the “hit list” went viral online against a wordpress blogger, kashmirfight.com.

A joint statement issued by the media, including the Kashmir Editors Guild, the J&K Editors Forum, the Kashmir Press Association, Kashmir Press Club, the Kashmir Working Journalists Association, Kashmir National Television Journalist Association etc., noted with regret what they described as “"vilification of individuals representing the institution of media”.

It said Kashmir media stands united “to defeat the ill designs of such elements.”.