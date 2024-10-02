GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security beefed up around Israel Embassy in New Delhi

Published - October 02, 2024 11:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

The Delhi Police have beefed up security around the Israeli Embassy in Tughlak Road in response to growing tension in the Middle East.

A senior Delhi Police officer said checking has been intensified with the deployment of more security personnel around the Israel Embassy.

The officer said multi-layered security is already in place with several CCTV cameras installed around both structures. The embassy has witnessed blasts twice earlier, though no one was injured.

