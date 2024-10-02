Security beefed up around Israel Embassy in New Delhi

The Delhi Police have beefed up security around the Israeli Embassy in Tughlak Road in response to growing tension in the Middle East.
A senior Delhi Police officer said checking has been intensified with the deployment of more security personnel around the Israel Embassy.
The officer said multi-layered security is already in place with several CCTV cameras installed around both structures. The embassy has witnessed blasts twice earlier, though no one was injured.
Published - October 02, 2024 11:40 pm IST