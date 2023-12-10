HamberMenu
Secular democratic forces need to redouble their efforts: CPI(M) Polit Bureau

In the statement issued a day after the Polit Bureau meeting in Delhi, the party noted that though the Congress managed to more or less retain its 2018 vote share, the BJP managed to increase it in all three States.

December 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. File

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on December 10 issued a statement saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in three State Assemblies underlines the need for “secular democratic forces to redouble their efforts”.

The statement credited the ruling party’s “control over large sections of media”, its “massive money power” and “cynical use of caste divisions” for its victory in the Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.  

In the statement issued a day after the Polit Bureau meeting in Delhi, the party noted that though the Congress managed to more or less retain its 2018 vote share, the BJP managed to increase it in all three States. “There is a consolidation of the core Hindutva vote in all three States. BJP’s control over large sections of media, massive money power and cynical use of caste divisions contributed to its successes,” the statement said.

In Telangana too, the party noted that the BJP has improved its position. In this context, the statement said, “These results clearly underline the need for the secular democratic forces to redouble their efforts in defense of people’s livelihood, democratic rights and civil liberties and the secular democratic character of the Indian Republic.” 

The Polit Bureau also strongly condemned the December 8 veto by the U.S. that obstructed a near unanimous UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages.  

