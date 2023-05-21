HamberMenu
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Jaishankar, discusses PM Modi's upcoming visit to U.S.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22.

May 21, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - Hiroshima

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. They both discussed about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to U.S. in June. Twitter/@SecBlinken

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on May 21 met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima and discussed the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America.

“I had a great discussion with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 in Hiroshima. We look forward to hosting Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi in June, whose visit will celebrate the deep partnership between the United States and India,” tweeted Mr. Blinken.

Mr. Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22. During his visit, Mr. Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press statement.

The MEA statement further said the visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States, as the two nations are already collaborating across sectors.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the White House read, “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023.”

“The visit will strengthen the two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space,” the statement added.

“The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security,” it stated further.

