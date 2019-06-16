Second-rung separatist leaders held in J&K

The security forces have arrested two second-rung leaders close to Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani and incarcerated Muslim League chief Masarat Alam, days after the separatists’ meetings to counter the Centre’s tough stance.

Mohammad Rafiq Ganie, the close aide of Muslim League chief Alam who is in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, was arrested from his in-laws’ house in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg on Sunday.

Mr. Geelani-led Hurriyat’s chief spokesman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar was arrested from his house in Srinagar on Saturday evening.

“Ganie and Gulzar were arrested because of their involvement in unlawful activities. They were evading arrest,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

“These detentions are unlawful and unjustified. The political space is being denied by creating a situation of uncertainty and political turbulence in the State. By pushing people to the wall, the Centre will achieve nothing. It should face the political leaders and workers on the political turf,” said a Hurriyat spokesman.

Meanwhile, Yasmeen Raja, head of the all-female separatist group Muslim Khawateen Markaz (MKM), has also been summoned to Delhi by the NIA on June 17. Ms. Raja’s residence was raided by the NIA in Pampore in south Kashmir in the first week of March in connection with the “illegal funding” case filed in 2017.

“Ms. Raja is suffering from multiple ailments. Last year, her kidney was removed. Any psychological stress could prove fatal,” the Hurriyat spokesman said.

Meanwhile, sources in the security establishment in Kashmir hinted at another round of crackdown on separatists and their supporters in the Valley. The move comes amid fears of agitation during the upcoming Amarnath yatra, starting July 2.

In 2017, eight top separatist leaders, including Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s spokesman Shahid-ul-Islam and Mr. Geelani’s close aide and son-in-law Altaf Shah, were arrested in an “illegal funding case.”

“The NIA is being used as a war weapon to strangulate people in general and leaders in particular,” said Mr. Geelani.

The fresh crackdown comes just days after the Mirwaiz and Mr. Geelani held separate strategy meetings in Srinagar.

Both the Hurriyat factions have asked the Centre to resume a dialogue with Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, separatist amalgam Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Mr. Geelani and the Mirwaiz, said there was no threat to the yatra.

”Tourists and Amarnath pilgrims visiting Kashmir can go to places of their choice and reveal the ground reality to the rest of the people across India. Yatris and tourists are assured that there is no threat or danger to their lives from Kashmiris and that they can perform their religious rituals without any worry,” said a joint statement of the two senior separatist leaders.