Second leg of Budget session from March 13; Govt says priority to pass Finance Bill

March 12, 2023

The second leg of the Budget session will commence on March 13, 2023 with the government asserting that its priority is to pass the Finance Bill and the Opposition planning to raise issues like the action of central agencies against the BJP's political rivals and allegations against the Adani group.

The Opposition parties will meet on March 13 morning to evolve their strategy in both Houses of Parliament after protests by them on the Hindenburg-Adani issue overshadowed most of the first half of the Budget session.

Congress leader K Suresh maintained that his party would continue to demand answers from the government on the Adani-Hindenburg issue as it has been keeping a studied silence. The principal opposition party has been pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.

The Opposition parties are also likely to vociferously raise the issue of recent raids by the CBI and the ED against opposition leaders, some of whom were questioned and even arrested in various cases. They have accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing the central agencies to target leaders of the BJP's rival parties.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjunram Meghwal told PTI on March 12, 2023 that the top-most priority for the government is the passage of the Financial Bill.

He said discussions will be held on demands for grants of ministries including Railways, Panchayati Raj, Tourism, Culture and Health. Speaker Om Birla will later apply the guillotine, after which all the outstanding demands for grants, whether discussed or not, will be put to vote and passed.

"Then we will get the Finance Bill passed. After that we'll look into the demands of the Opposition... the first responsibility of the government is to get the Finance Bill passed. Then we will hold discussions on issues the Opposition's demands," he said.

The session, which began on January 31, is likely to conclude on April 6. Parliament is meeting after a month-long recess which allows various parliamentary panels to scrutinise allocations made in the Union Budget for different ministries.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Supplementary Demands for Grants — Second Batch for 2022-23.

She will also table the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha. The UT is at present under central rule.

The two items are listed in the order paper of Lok Sabha for Monday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of making "sinister attempts to kill democracy" by misusing probe agencies against opposition leaders, as he slammed the Centre over the ED searches on the premises of former Bihar Chief Minister Yadav's family.

The Samajwadi Party, the Left and the DMK were among those who protested against the alleged attack on the federal structure and the "misuse" of institutions.

The Trinamool Congress will raise in Parliament issues such as LIC and SBI's risk exposure, price rise of essential commodities, unemployment and "misuse" of central agencies during the second phase of the session, its Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien had recently said.

He said LIC's risk exposure and price rise affect the lives of the common man and their savings and should be highlighted.

The TMC will also raise the issue of "political vendetta" against non-BJP ruled states in Parliament and also question the Union government on "holding back of funds for schemes such as MNREGA", Mr. O'Brien said.

The Adani-Hindenburg issue had rocked the first leg of Parliament's Budget Session which saw multiple disruptions after the Congress and other opposition parties pressed for a JPC probe.

The Opposition parties are gearing up to corner the government on issues such as the China border issue, price rise and unemployment.