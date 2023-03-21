Second G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting to commence on Tuesday

March 21, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Second G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is set to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan from Tuesday.

During the three-day long meeting in Udaipur, over 90 delegates from various countries who are members of the G20 as well as those who have been invited by the Indian Presidency along with International Organisations will engage in detailed deliberations on the agreed upon workplan and priority areas for 2023.

The First G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) was held in Guwahati, Assam on February 2-3 where members showed wide-ranging support and cooperation for the SFWG workplan in 2023, an official statement said.

The Second G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting is expected to take forward the discussions and revisit the key takeaways from previous meetings with respect to the three identified priority areas including mechanisms for mobilisation of timely and adequate resources for climate finance and enabling finance for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Besides, capacity building of the ecosystem for financing toward sustainable development is part of agenda.

On the side-lines of the meeting, two workshops have been planned--G20 Workshop on Non-Pricing Policy Levers to support Sustainable Investment and G20 Workshop on Enabling finance for the Sustainable Development Goals.

These workshops are expected to facilitate a technical-level exchange of ideas, experiences, and know-how from experts for detailed discussions and insights on relevant topics.

The G20 Workshop on Non-Pricing Policy Levers to support Sustainable Investment is scheduled to be held on March 21. This workshop will focus on better understanding the effectiveness of non-pricing policy levers in enabling low carbon development with due consideration for national circumstances and nationally defined development priorities, it said.

On the other hand, it said, the G20 Workshop on Enabling finance for the Sustainable Development Goals will be held on March 22 to build a better understanding among G20 members and strengthen policy and other recommendations towards enhanced financing for SDGs.

This is the first time for the SFWG to go beyond climate related issues and engage in dialogue for enabling enhanced financing for select SDGs primarily through nature-related data and reporting and social impact investing, it said.

