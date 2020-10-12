Second BJP leader arrested in Assam for SI exam paper leak

GUWAHATI

So far 46 people have been arrested including a retired DIG in the case

A second BJP leader was on Sunday arrested in connection with the leak of question papers for the recruitment of 597 unarmed sub-inspectors.

The police have so far arrested 46 people, including a retired DIG for alleged involvement and recovered more than ₹5.35 crore from them.

A senior police official investigating the case said BJP leader Jintu Nath was arrested from the Jamuguri area of northern Sonitpur district. The police had on October 1 arrested BJP leader Diban Deka, one of the prime accused, from Patacharkuchi in the newly created Bajali district in western Assam.

Former DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta, another prime accused, was arrested a few days later from Kakarbhitta on the India-Nepal border.

Some 66,000 candidates had started answering the questions on September 20 when the written test was cancelled after the police discovered the question paper had been uploaded on social media. Investigation revealed that 50 candidates had sat for the “written test” at a guesthouse in Guwahati on September 19 night.

Retired IPS officer Deepak Kumar quit as the chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board owning moral responsibility for the leak. The exam has been rescheduled on November 22.