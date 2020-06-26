Second batch of 250 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to lockdown return home

Lahore

26 June 2020 18:08 IST

The Wagah Border in Lahore has been opened for three days, from June 25 to June 27

A batch of 250 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to the lockdown returned to the country through the Wagah Border on Friday.

This is the second batch in as many days after 248 Indians returned home on Thursday. Now, around 250 Indians are stranded in Pakistan and will return to the country on Saturday, Pakistani officials said.

The second batch of 250 Indians left for their homeland today (Friday). They had been stranded here because of COVID-19 lockdown and closure of the international border,” a Pakistan Foreign Ministry official told PTI.

Most of the Indian nationals came to Pakistan to meet their relatives and perform religious rites when the lockdown was imposed. Majority of them were staying in Sindh and Punjab province.

The official said the last batch of 250 Indians will return to their country on Saturday.