PAC meeting postponed as SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch fails to appear

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday (October 24, 2024) skipped the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) citing personal reasons. Chairman and Congress leader K.C. Venugopal adjourned the meeting after informing them of Ms. Buch’s absence. The BJP members who had earlier questioned Mr. Venugopal’s decision to summon her, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to register their protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: ‘All allegations are false, malicious, and motivated’

The BJP MPs contended that PAC chairman and senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal had not consulted them before summoning Ms. Buch, and did not inform her in time about her absence from Thursday’s meeting.

Speaking to the reporters after the adjournment, Mr. Venugopal said, “Today, morning at 9:30, we got a communication from the SEBI chairperson and other members that because of a personal exigency, she is unable to travel to Delhi.” He further added that skipping the meeting could be considered as a contempt against legislative bodies, but being “a lady” we allowed her.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP slams panel chief

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Mr. Venugopal of taking suo motu decisions. The committee’s decision to include the performance review of regulatory bodies established by legislation in its agenda invited no protest. This agenda was circulated and notified by the Lok Sabha secretariat. But Mr. Venugopal’s decision to call Ms. Buch triggered a war of words, since it was seen as a political move, to bring back the Hindenburg allegations at the centre stage.

In January 2023 the Hindenburg Research had alleged “stock price manipulation” by the Adani group. On March 2, 2023, the Supreme Court asked SEBI to complete the probe of the allegations made in the report within two months to find whether stock price manipulation and other financial irregularities had taken place. On August 10 this year, the Hindenburg Research released another report, alleging that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had a stake in obscure offshore entities used in what it alleged was the Adani money syphoning scandal.

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, a member of the panel, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Venugopal, accusing the senior Congress leader of raking up “non-existent” issues to defame the central government and “destabilise” the country’s financial structure and economy.

Accusing Venugopal of “unconstitutional and disdainful” conduct, Dubey claimed the Congress leader’s conduct is guided by political motivations as voters compelled his party to sit in the opposition benches following the Lok Sabha polls.

Claiming that unverified allegations by a foreign company like Hindenburg against Buch were part of such a campaign, he alleged that the ‘India Chapter’ of this toolkit has become active.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.