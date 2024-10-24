SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch skips Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee meeting

The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Thursday (October 24, 2024) posponed the meeting as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch expressed her inability to attend.

Ms. Buch was scheduled to appear before before the PAC Committee today.

After the PAC meeting is postponed, its member and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accuses the panel chairman and Congress MPK.C. Venugopal of taking suo motu decisions. Several PAC members, including BJP leaders, are likely to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against against Mr. Venugopal’s conduct. Mr. Prasad said.

The meeting’s agenda included oral evidence of representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as part of the committee’s decision to go for the “performance review of regulatory bodies established by Act of Parliament”.

While the committee’s decision to include the performance review of regulatory bodies established by legislation in its agenda invited no protest, Mr. Venugopal’s move to call Buch raised hackles of the ruling party members as she has been at the centre of a political row ignited by US firm Hindenburg’s allegations against her.

The short-seller company’s accusation of conflict of interest against Ms. Buch was seized by the Congress to seek her ouster and to attack the government, rendering political dimensions to the panel’s missive to her to appear before it.