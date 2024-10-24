GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch skips Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee meeting

SEBI chairperson was scheduled to appear before before the PAC Committee today.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. File photo

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Thursday (October 24, 2024) posponed the meeting as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch expressed her inability to attend.

Ms. Buch was scheduled to appear before before the PAC Committee today.

After the PAC meeting is postponed, its member and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accuses the panel chairman and Congress MPK.C. Venugopal of taking suo motu decisions. Several PAC members, including BJP leaders, are likely to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against against Mr. Venugopal’s conduct. Mr. Prasad said.

The meeting’s agenda included oral evidence of representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as part of the committee’s decision to go for the “performance review of regulatory bodies established by Act of Parliament”.

While the committee’s decision to include the performance review of regulatory bodies established by legislation in its agenda invited no protest, Mr. Venugopal’s move to call Buch raised hackles of the ruling party members as she has been at the centre of a political row ignited by US firm Hindenburg’s allegations against her.

The short-seller company’s accusation of conflict of interest against Ms. Buch was seized by the Congress to seek her ouster and to attack the government, rendering political dimensions to the panel’s missive to her to appear before it.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.