‘SEBI chairperson must resign’: Jairam Ramesh says while reiterating Congress’ demand for JPC probe

Updated - August 17, 2024 03:08 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 02:17 pm IST

Ramesh cited a media report which talks about SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband’s connection with the American private equity major Blackstone

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Saturday (August 17, 2024) called for the resignation of the SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, who has been accused of irregularities by Hindenburg Research, and reiterated his party’s call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation “into the Adani Mega Scam.”

Mr. Ramesh cited a media report which talks about Ms. Buch and her husband’s connection with the American private equity major Blackstone. 

Explained | What is the latest revelation by Hindenburg on the SEBI chief all about?

“Yet another day and yet more revelations on the multiple conflicts of interest in the SEBI Chairperson’s activities. The SEBI Chairperson’s conflict of interest have already made a mockery of the Supreme Court-mandated SEBI investigations into the violations of securities laws by the Adani Group,” Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

SEBI chief Madhabi Buch earned revenue in potential rules violation, documents show

“There appears to be at least one case involving Blackstone and SEBI from which she had not exempted herself from (or in legal language, recused herself). The Chairperson’s continuance in her role is untenable,” he added.

Mr. Ramesh's remarks come days after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, alleging she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

SEBI Chairman Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

Adani Group has also termed Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.

(With PTI inputs)

