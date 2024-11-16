ADVERTISEMENT

Seasoned diplomat Anurag Srivastava appointed as India's next envoy to Mauritius

Updated - November 16, 2024 03:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Srivastava, a 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) diplomat, is currently serving as a joint secretary helming the Nepal-Bhutan division at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

PTI

Seasoned diplomat Anurag Srivastava. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Seasoned diplomat Anurag Srivastava has been appointed as India's next high commissioner to Mauritius -- an island nation that has emerged as a strategic player in the Indian Ocean region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srivastava, a 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) diplomat, is currently serving as a joint secretary helming the Nepal-Bhutan division at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India’s first overseas Jan Aushadi Kendra inaugurated in Mauritius

He will succeed incumbent K Nandini Singla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srivastava is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said in a brief statement on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prior to his appointment as joint secretary in the Nepal-Bhutan division in March 2021, he served as the spokesperson in the MEA for nearly a year.

Mr. Srivastava also served as India's ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union from September 2016 to February 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his nearly 25-year-long career as a diplomat, he also served in many Indian missions abroad, including as the head of the political wing at New Delhi's High Commission in Colombo and had a stint at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

In Colombo, he was closely involved in the formulation and implementation of India's development projects in Sri Lanka.

He has also held different positions in the foreign office in New Delhi, including in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division.

Mr. Srivastava obtained degrees in engineering and business management followed by a brief stint in the corporate sector before joining the foreign service.

He also has a postgraduate diploma in diplomatic studies from Oxford University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Mauritius

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US