Seasoned bureaucrat Govind Mohan to take charge as Union Home Secretary

Published - August 21, 2024 04:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Govind Mohan, appointed as new Union Home Secretary, is known for diligence and successful implementation of key government initiatives

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan. Photo: X/@secycultureGOI

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan on Thursday (August 22, 2024) will take charge as the new Union Home Secretary from Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who completes his five year tenure at the sensitive post, official sources said.

Mr. Mohan, a B.Tech from Banaras Hindu University and PG Diploma from IIM, Ahmedabad, was serving as Union Culture Secretary before his appointment to the top bureaucratic post, next only to the Cabinet Secretary.

A 1989 batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre, Mr. Mohan has already joined the Union Home Ministry as an Officer on Special Duty.

He has a wide experience of serving both the Sikkim and the Central Governments in various capacities.

Mr. Mohan is considered to be one of the brilliant officers presently serving in the government and known for his diligence.

He had earlier served the Home Ministry as Additional Secretary handling several key divisions, including Union Territories.

A seasoned bureaucrat, Mr. Mohan was also the government’s key officer during the COVID-19 pandemic and tasked with overseeing implementation of decisions taken for various protocols and ensuring smooth coordination with States.

The immediate challenge for Mr. Mohan after taking over charge is to work in close coordination with the Election Commission to ensure peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The EC had already announced three-phased polling in the Union Territory beginning September 18.

As Union Culture Secretary, Mr. Mohan has successfully launched two flagship programmes of the Modi Government — ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga movement’.

The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence of the country and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Hosting of the national flag in every home, ‘Tiranga Yatras’, ‘Tiranga’ rallies and ‘Tiranga’ runs are key initiatives under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga movement’.

After the launch of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga movement’, job opportunities were created for thousands of women associated with self-help groups (SHGs), which have increasingly taken over flag production to meet the massive demand, officials said.

