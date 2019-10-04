Season of open revolt in Congress

Upset over ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, an open revolt by Congress leaders like Sanjay Nirupam and Ashok Tanwar throws a fresh challenge to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The latest season of rebellion also shows the divide between Team Sonia and the team close to former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, Mr. Nirupam, the former head of the Mumbai Congress, alleged that “the party chief is surrounded by a coterie of sycophants” to influence her decisions. “There is a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi...people working closely with Sonia Gandhi are showing bias,” he told The Hindu said after his nominees were ignored while giving ticket for the Assembly polls. “It seems Congress Party doesn't want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It's my final decision,” he tweeted on Thursday. The Congress, however, asked Mr. Nirupam to exercise restraint and not float conspiracy theories. “I think it would be appropriate for him to not come out with conspiracy theories. It serves nobody’s purpose...Being upset doesn’t give you the latitude to let our imagination run riot,” said senior Congress leader Manish Tewari at the party’s official briefing.

Ashok Tanwar’s charge

Mr. Tanwar, a former Haryana Congress chief, who is believed to be close to Mr. Gandhi, too had made the same charge while resigning from all party posts.

In a letter to Ms. Gandhi, he has accused ‘one individual of hijacking the party’ and claimed that the Congress in Haryana has now become ‘Hooda Congress’, a dig at former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Indicating that Mr. Tanwar was upset at being replaced by Kumari Selja as the Haryana Congress president, Mr. Tewari said, “For a long time, several people are given opportunities by the party to work. So, when the party makes a decision, it is everyone’s duty to implement them like a disciplined member.” To add to the party’s discomfort, a viral video of a conversation among Mr. Hooda, senior leader Ahmed Patel and party incharge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad – where the former CM was seen explaining how many party ticket were given to supporters of Randeep Surjewala, has reinforced the image of the Congress as a faction-ridden party.

“These problems have arisen because Rahul Gandhi chose to step down from the top post. People close to and groomed by him may feel marginalised,” said Sri Prakash Singh, professor of Political Science in Delhi University.