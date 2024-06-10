Search operation underway in Jammu’s Reasi after terror attack

Security forces on June 10 launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down terrorists responsible for the attack on a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district that left nine people dead, officials said.

The bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge after an ambush by terrorists on June 9 evening.

The terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in Poni area and it plunged into the deep gorge following the gunfire.

Security forces, including the Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have laid multi-dimensional cordon of the Teryath-Poni-Shiv Khori area bordering Rajouri district, they said. Armed with surveillance equipment, including drones and sniffer dogs, a massive combing operation has begun in the area and adjoining areas of the district, the officials said.

Terrorists involved in the attack are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of neighbouring Rajouri and Reasi, the sources said, adding the area has dense forest belts and deep gorge.

“Search operation has been launched in the area”, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma said.

The village defence committees have also been geared up in the area, she added.

Officials said over 40 people were injured in the attack and 10 of them sustained bullet wounds.

Reasi District Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed on June 9 night that at least nine people were killed in the terror attack and over 30 others were injured.

According to officials, the bus, en-route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targetted by terrorists at around 6.10 p.m. when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district. “Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma told ANI.

The SSP further said that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. “The identities of the passengers were not confirmed. Initial reports suggest they belong to Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the L-G said in a post on X.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care and assistance,” the J&K L-G added.

Defence Expert Hemant Mahajan said, “We invited dignitaries from all the neighborhood countries except Pakistan for swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the council of ministers. If this attack occurs at this moment, its objective is very clear.”

“If you see, tourism has increased in Kashmir, which gives opportunities to the residents to do their business and get jobs. Such terrorist attacks will damage everything,” he said.

“Amarnath Yatra is going to start and that goes through the route on which the attack took place... Security forces led by the Indian Army should take offensive actions to either capture or kill those who are involved in these attacks,” he added.

