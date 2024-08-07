GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Operations on to neutralise group of militants hiding in Udhampur: DIG

‘A group of three to four terrorists is trapped inside our cordon’

Updated - August 07, 2024 10:28 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 01:48 pm IST - Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir)

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants, in the Bastangarh area of Udhampur.

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants, in the Bastangarh area of Udhampur. | Photo Credit: ANI

An anti-militancy operation to flush out a group of militants hiding in Jammu’s Udhampur continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

“The operation started on Tuesday morning. Around 4.30 p.m., a contact was established with the terrorists. The contact was established twice in two hours. As per our information, a group of three to four terrorists is trapped inside our cordon and due to this, the operation is continuing for the second day today [Wednesday]. We hope that the group will be neutralised as soon as possible,” Rayees Mohammad Bhat, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, said.

Army opens fire on suspected infiltrators along LoC in J-K, search operations underway

The Kathua police too joined the operation on Tuesday. The forest ridges pass through Khaned area of Udhampur’s Basantgarh and connect with Kathua district. Security forces have been alerted in both the districts, officials said.

“The police were following the movement (of terrorists) for the last three-four days. We cordoned off an area on Tuesday after specific information about the movement,” the DIG said.

​A new trend: On militancy in Jammu and Kashmir

The group of militants was encircled on Tuesday and the combing continued for the second day on Wednesday, officials said. No fresh exchange of fire was reported during the day.

The police on Tuesday said it had launched a search and destroy operation (SADO), and were searching Kabristan area, Thanda Pani Khaned and Udhampur.

