Search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

October 02, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Rajouri/Jammu

PTI

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation, at Tatapani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on October 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on October 2 launched a search operation in the forest area of Kalakote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district following information about suspicious movement, officials said. The Army along with police cordoned off Broh and Soom forest belt in Kalakote area for the searches, the officials said.

They said a few rounds were heard during the cordon and search operation but it was later clarified that the security forces fired the probing shots to check the presence of suspected terrorists.

There was no contact with any suspected person during the operation which was continuing when last reports were received, the officials said.

