HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

October 02, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Rajouri/Jammu

PTI
Security personnel during a cordon and search operation, at Tatapani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on October 2, 2023.

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation, at Tatapani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on October 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on October 2 launched a search operation in the forest area of Kalakote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district following information about suspicious movement, officials said. The Army along with police cordoned off Broh and Soom forest belt in Kalakote area for the searches, the officials said.

They said a few rounds were heard during the cordon and search operation but it was later clarified that the security forces fired the probing shots to check the presence of suspected terrorists.

There was no contact with any suspected person during the operation which was continuing when last reports were received, the officials said.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.