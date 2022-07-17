Search operation launched by police along border areas in Samba

The search operation was launched in areas along IB in Manguchak belt. (Image for representation purpose only) | Photo Credit: PTI

July 17, 2022 15:05 IST

Security personnel have been asked to remain alert in view of threat of drones

Search operation was launched by police and security forces in border areas along Indo-Pak border after some light-emitting flying object was spotted along International Border (IB) in Samba district, official sources said. Also read: Army opens fire as drone spotted near LoC in J&K’s Poonch The search operation was launched in areas along IB in Manguchak belt, they said. The people saw a light emitting flying object on July 16 night suspecting it to be a drone, triggering panic in the area. Advertisement Advertisement However, police said it was an Indian private commercial night flight that they have suspected to be a drone. Security personnel have been asked to remain alert in view of threat of drones, they said.

