India

Search operation launched by police along border areas in Samba

The search operation was launched in areas along IB in Manguchak belt. (Image for representation purpose only) | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Jammu July 17, 2022 15:05 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 15:05 IST

Search operation was launched by police and security forces in border areas along Indo-Pak border after some light-emitting flying object was spotted along International Border (IB) in Samba district, official sources said.

Also read: Army opens fire as drone spotted near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

The search operation was launched in areas along IB in Manguchak belt, they said.

The people saw a light emitting flying object on July 16 night suspecting it to be a drone, triggering panic in the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, police said it was an Indian private commercial night flight that they have suspected to be a drone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Security personnel have been asked to remain alert in view of threat of drones, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
national security
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...