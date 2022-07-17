Search operation launched by police along border areas in Samba

Search operation launched by police along border areas in SambaJammu July 17, 2022 15:05 IST
Search operation was launched by police and security forces in border areas along Indo-Pak border after some light-emitting flying object was spotted along International Border (IB) in Samba district, official sources said.
The search operation was launched in areas along IB in Manguchak belt, they said.
The people saw a light emitting flying object on July 16 night suspecting it to be a drone, triggering panic in the area.
However, police said it was an Indian private commercial night flight that they have suspected to be a drone.
Security personnel have been asked to remain alert in view of threat of drones, they said.
