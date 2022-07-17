Search operation launched by police along border areas in Samba
Security personnel have been asked to remain alert in view of threat of drones
Search operation was launched by police and security forces in border areas along Indo-Pak border after some light-emitting flying object was spotted along International Border (IB) in Samba district, official sources said.
Also read: Army opens fire as drone spotted near LoC in J&K’s Poonch
The search operation was launched in areas along IB in Manguchak belt, they said.
The people saw a light emitting flying object on July 16 night suspecting it to be a drone, triggering panic in the area.
However, police said it was an Indian private commercial night flight that they have suspected to be a drone.
Security personnel have been asked to remain alert in view of threat of drones, they said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.