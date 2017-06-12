Search on for Mexican who fell off ship

The Navy has launched a search and rescue operation for a woman cadet who reportedly fell overboard from a Mexican sail training ship Cuauhtemoc.

A P-8I long range patrol aircraft is conducting sorties over the area, and two ships have been diverted to join the efforts.

“It has been reported that the woman cadet was not wearing lifesaving gear when she fell overboard. No success has been reported yet on sighting/recovery of the lady cadet,” the Navy said in a statement on Monday.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. on Sunday and the Navy immediately launched a search.

The P-8I had undertaken two sorties on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The Navy has also pressed in two ships for the SAR efforts. INS Teg, which was en route to Mumbai from Port Louis, Mauritius was also diverted to the area. Another ship INS Mysore, which has two helicopters, has left Mumbai and is likely to arrive on location by Tuesday evening.