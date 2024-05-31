ADVERTISEMENT

Search continues for excavator operator trapped under debris in Palghar

Published - May 31, 2024 11:03 am IST - Palghar

PTI

A search involving agencies, including the NDRF, to rescue an excavator operator continued on May 31, nearly 36 hours after he was buried under debris following a cave-in at a water project site in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The excavator operator was trapped after the soil and wall structure collapsed during work on a tunnel shaft at the Surya water supply project site in Sasun Navghar village, some 50 km from Mumbai, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The rescue team, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are trying to locate the operator, said the chief of District Disaster Management Cell Vivekanand Kadam.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the team has drilled holes in the tunnel shaft and is trying to locate the trapped person with the help of cameras. The rescuers are moving cautiously to avoid more cave-ins, he said. Rescue dogs have also been pressed into service, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amid the operation, relatives and colleagues of the trapped person anxiously waited outside the accident spot praying for his safety.

The Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme is an initiative of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), to provide drinking water to the ever-increasing population in the MMR region, as per officials.

A treatment plant was set up to supply treated water. Under this scheme, 403 MLD (million litres per day) water will be provided to areas under the Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations, and nearby villages in and around Palghar district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US