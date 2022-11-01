Sealed covers create bias in judges’ mind, says lawyer in Media One case

The channel had countered that allowing sealed covers without giving copies of material inside to them would put them at a disadvantage in court.

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 01, 2022 23:26 IST

Facebook image of Media One. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The handing over of material to courts in sealed covers citing national security has a tendency to create bias in the minds of judges, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued for Media One TV channel, which faced a telecast ban by the government, on November 1, 2022.

The case had seen the government arguing that its reasons to take the channel off air, by not renewing the broadcast licence, concerned national security. It had wanted to pass on the material in a sealed cover to court.

The channel had countered that allowing sealed covers without giving copies of material inside to them would put them at a disadvantage in court.

"Both sides should have access to the material relied on… If you have a sealed cover does it not create a bias in the mind of a judge or not? The moment judges see the sealed cover with national security written on it, they are on guard. national security is a catch phrase across the country…," Mr. Dave argued. In its counter, the government had argued that renewal of permission for a TV channel was not a matter of right.

“The renewal of permission for a TV channel is not a matter of right for a company and such permission is granted only upon fulfillment of certain eligibility conditions stipulated under the uplinking and downlinking guidelines and other relevant statutory framework,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in an affidavit.

The affidavit had come in reply to the appeal filed by Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd., the company which runs Media One channel, challenging the government's non-renewal of security clearance "on the basis of intelligence inputs sensitive and secretive in nature".

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had decided to examine the larger question of the government banning media outlets without fully divulging reasons for the action.

The hearing would resume on Wednesday.

