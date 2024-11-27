‘Seal of Authenticity’ to certify Jammu and Kashmir crafts for global market

The focus on Kashmir’s famed handicrafts sharpened on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) as members of the World Crafts Council (WCC), an international advocacy body, announced the ‘Seal of Authenticity of the Craft’ will certify handmade crafts produced with centuries-old processes in J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The initiative aims to address the pressing need for a globally recognised certification of crafts from J&K. It’s a significant step towards encouraging quality and ownership. This will start with the textile industry,” Saad Al Qaddumi, president of the WCC, said in Srinagar.

Mr. Qaddumi made the announcement at the WCC’s 60th anniversary celebrations in Srinagar, an event attended by global artisans from 15 countries. The WCC event came in the backdrop of Srinagar’s recognition as a ‘World Craft City’ by the international body, which is at the forefront of empowering artisans and safeguarding heritage globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The recognition opens a new door for Srinagar. We are now at the historic moment by signing an agreement with J&K, which reflects our collective vision of positioning Srinagar as a global hub for crafts through multiple initiatives,” Mr. Qaddumi said.

The WCC is considering the establishment of a ‘World Craft Hub’ and International Crafts Museum in Srinagar with the help of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated the delegates and artisans. “My dream is to make the ‘Made in Jammu and Kashmir’ creative products a famous and integral part of households across the world. Our aim is to also focus on global cooperation and improve people’s connection for the priceless artistic and cultural heritage of India,” Mr. Sinha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the government was working on integrating crafts into tourism, positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a prime cultural destination to attract international visitors, and providing a fillip to the tourism industry in order to strengthen the local economy.

With Srinagar’s recognition as the 63rd World Craft City, the region, officials said, is set to become “a hub of cultural and artisanal excellence”. The WCC’s 60th anniversary celebrations, which are on till November 27, aims to preserve traditional skills and create sustainable revenue streams for artisans, the officials added.

The event also saw the participation of artisans from Iran and Central Asia, which would “foster cross-cultural learning, celebrate shared heritage, and open up avenues for reviving lost techniques”, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.