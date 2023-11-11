Scuffle between RJD and BJP MLAs in Bihar Assembly  

November 11, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - Patna

The last day of the Winter Session of Bihar Assembly turned into a battle ground when scuffle took place between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs. They screamed and shouted at each other.

The incident happened when RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan was distributing sweets to celebrate the decision of the government to increasing the reservation cap to 65%, the laddu was thrown away by BJP MLA Lakhendra Paswan.

The BJP members were protesting against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the portico of the Assembly. Meanwhile, expressing happiness over the reservation in Bihar, the RJD MLAs were distributing sweets to everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Roshan reached the portico where BJP MLAs were sitting on dharna and offered them sweets, seeing him Mr. Paswan hit the packet and all the laddus fell on the ground.

Mr. Paswan who represents Patepur Assembly constituency in Vaishali district got angry and said, “We were protesting here and you are distributing sweets, go away otherwise we will teach you a lesson.”

After listening to him, another BJP MLA Janak Singh, who represents Taraiya Assembly constituency in Saran district, said, “Have you lost your mind, don’t you see that we are protesting against the government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. By doing this, what do you want to prove? Move away or else be ready to face the consequences.”

After that the MLAs from both sides got into scuffle and security personnel deployed on the Assembly premises intervened to calm down the situation.

Another BJP MLA from Lalganj Assembly seat in Vaishali district Sanjay Kumar Singh shouted at the RJD MLA and called them goons. The BJP MLAs were protesting and demanding the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

“We were only celebrating the reservation which has been increased in Bihar by our government and I just offered them sweets and had no intention to provoke anyone. However, the way the BJP MLAs have reacted to it proves they are anti-reservation, anti-Dalit and anti-women as well,” Mr. Raushan said.

However, the BJP MLA Mr. Paswan had a different story to justify his stand of throwing sweets.

“Mukesh Roshan came to me and said that after Chhath Puja, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Bihar so he was celebrating it in advance. After which I got angry and told him that BJP will never allow such leader to lead the state and did not accept his laddu,” Mr. Paswan said.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi who was also protesting at the portico claimed that sweets which was being distributed by the RJD MLA had some poisonous substance. He alleged that RJD people wanted them to be unconscious after consuming laddu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT