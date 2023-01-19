ADVERTISEMENT

Scrapping of scheme did not raise price of rice: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

January 19, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sanjeev Chopra also said that the Centre would assess domestic production and demand for sugar, before taking a decision to increase sugar export quota

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

The price of rice had fallen in the last week, said Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, countering the Kerala government’s stand that the prices had increased after the Centre’s decision to discontinue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Chopra also said that the Centre would assess the domestic production and the demand for sugar, before taking a decision to increase the sugar export quota.

Kerala Food Minister G. R. Anil met Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal to complain against the withdrawal of the PMGKAY. Ration dealers also questioned the Centre’s decision, citing that it had an impact on their margins.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The price has not risen, it is stable,” Mr. Chopra said and added that the retail prices of rice had fallen by 0.42% in the last week. When asked about the complaint of ration dealers, he said stopping one scheme would not put them in distress. He added that the Centre was providing a margin of ₹90 per quintal of foodgrains, and States also paid a similar price.

He said both the Centre and the States had taken steps to increase the financial viability of the dealers.

Open to revisiting sugar export quota

Mr. Chopra said the Centre was open to revisiting the export quota. “Depending on the domestic production and internal requirement, we will take a fresh call in the next month or so,” he said.

He added that there were divergent views on production estimates among different sugar associations for the current marketing year, and a clear picture would emerge by the end of January or early next month.

Additional Secretary, Food Ministry Subodh Singh said the Centre would meet sugarcane commissioners of all the sugar-producing States in February.

“We will reassess production estimates and then will decide how much sugar can be reasonably exported,” he said adding that the production would not be lower than 340-345 lakh tonnes.

“So we will have the potential of some additional quantity of exports,” Mr. Singh said.

“So we will have the potential of some additional quantity of exports”Subodh SinghAdditional Secretary, Food Ministry 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US